Patchy Fog & Cooler Temps This Morning

Mostly clear skies this morning with areas of patchy fog that will reduce visibility. Cooler temperatures have arrived to start off the day in the mid and upper 50s north to lower 60s south. Fog will lift quickly after sunrise and we can expect a sunny Wednesday ahead. High temps will reach the middle and upper 80s this afternoon. It will be more comfortable with drier air across the areas. Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the mid and upper 50s again.

Dry weather continues through the end of the week and start of the weekend. However, warmer temperatures will return back to the lower 90s and slowly become more humid again.

-Lisa

