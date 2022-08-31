Parker named to SEMO Food Bank board of directors

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank named a new member to its board of directors.

Laura Parker, president and partner at Coalter Insurance Group, was one of 30 people selected as part of the 2021 Leadership Missouri Class.

She serves on the board of several other organizations, including the Missouri Chamber Alumnae Board.

According to the food bank, she is involved with the St. Francis Xavier church youth program, and supports many community projects in the Cape Girardeau and Sikeston areas. Among her accomplishments are Business of the Year for Southeast Missouri and the BBB Torch Award.

“We are excited for Laura to join our board,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of Southeast Missouri Food Bank. “We’re looking forward to the energy and passion she brings for community service, along with her business skills and experience. She’s going to be strong asset to the food bank and our fight to end hunger in southeast Missouri.”

She first worked with people who are food insecure as a volunteer when she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi at Southeast Missouri State University.

“Southeast Missouri Food Bank touches so many lives that it is an honor to serve,” she said. “I remain a cheerleader for volunteering and giving back.”

Other members of the food bank board are chairman Roger Guilliams, vice chairman Mark Avery, secretary/treasurer Danielle Poyner, Buddy Barger, Chris Conroy, Brian Crowe, Julianna Montgomery Ford, Marty Platz, Kathy Swan, Chris White, Keys and Frank Jones, member emeritus.

According to the SEMO Food Bank, one in six families and one in five children in southeast Missouri live in homes where they do not have the resources to acquire enough food.

