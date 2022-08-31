Ohio River Boat Launch to be temporarily closed for first responder drills

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The City of Paducah announced that the Ohio River Boat Launch will be closed to the public on Wednesday, September 7, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard, local, state, and federal first responders will conduct law enforcement, fire, and rescue drills on the Ohio River.

Drills include a wide range of boat tactics and emergency response procedures.

The City of Paducah says folks should expect to see numerous first responder vehicles and flashing lights. The goal of the drills is to enhance and coordinate the response for all agencies that may respond to a maritime incident along the Ohio River.

Boaters need to be aware that these responder activities will be on the Ohio River between mile markers 934 and 936.

Responder drill participants include the Ingram Barge Company, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, McCracken County Emergency Management, McCracken County Rescue, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Paducah Police Department, Paducah Fire Department, Metropolis Police Department, Metropolis Fire Department, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Emergency Management, Massac County Emergency Management, Metropolis Emergency Management, Marshall County Rescue, Mercy Regional EMS, Illinois State Police, Union County, IL Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Coast Guard.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.