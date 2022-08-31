Heartland Votes

Mo. State Highway Patrol reviewing Kennett arrest after suspect dies on way to hospital

A man died on the way to an area hospital for treatment from a dog bite he received during his...
A man died on the way to an area hospital for treatment from a dog bite he received during his arrest.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing an arrest in Kennett after the suspect died on the way to the hospital.

According to Kennett police, they were arresting Derrick J. Harrell, 59, from Kennett, in the late evening hours of August 30 for several outstanding felony warrants.

During the arrest, police say he ran into a vacant home and a K-9 was used to take him into custody.

Police say they contacted EMS who cleared Harrell to be taken to the hospital for treatment of a dog bite. While being taken to an area hospital, they say he experienced a medical event and died.

The arrest is currently being reviewed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

