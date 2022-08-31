ISP expecting roadways to be crowded this holiday weekend

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Gas prices are down across much of the country, which is why road trips are expected to rule this Labor Day Weekend.

According to AAA bookings for domestic travel, including flights, cars, cruises, hotels and tours are up 22 percent over Labor Day weekend in 2021.

The Illinois State Police say they will be patrolling the roadways this holiday weekend. But travelers are excited to get out and about.

“We’re supposed to go visit some family out in Missouri, do a little bit of a family reunion type of get together,” said Tom Imboden, Carbondale resident.

The roadways are expected to be more crowded with the holiday this weekend and Imboden will be one of those driver on the interstate.

“I’m going to try and avoid traffic as much as possible, having to pass up through St. Louis but hopefully go during the hours when it’s not so bad,” said Imboden.

Just like Imboden, John Shelby is also going to hit the road for a trip.

“Been wanting to go back down to Columbus Belmont state park, right over the line in Kentucky,” said Shelby.

To keep drivers like John and Tom safe, ISP will be patrolling the highways.

Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando gives these tips to keep you safe.

“Be cautious, be cognizant, watch for those cars, watch for impaired drivers, if you do see an impaired driver call 911 let us get out there and handle the problem. Don’t try to handle it yourself. But be sure you’re off your phone, don’t drive impaired and watch your speed,” said Korando.

Trooper Korando says with the high amounts of traffic expected on the roads, additional troopers will be out.

“We’re going to have extra details. They’re going to be looking for impaired drivers, speeding. People on their cell phones, distracted driving, they’re even going to being in extra troopers from neighboring districts because of the fair detail. So they’re not going to lose any coverage on the road because of the fair,” said Korando.

With many construction zones, Korando still says you have to be vigilant while passing through them.

“The construction zones they’re going to be, even if there’s not people out there working, if there’s a sign out there that says you’re supposed to be going a certain speed that’s the speed you need to be doing. Even if there’s not people out there,” said Korando.

