IDPH: First human case, death from West Nile virus in Illinois of 2022

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed the first human case and first death of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2022.

According to IDPH, a person in their late 70′s in Cook County became ill at the beginning of August and subsequently died. WNV was a contributing factor in the death.

IDPH says the CDC has confirmed the diagnosis.

“This unfortunate first reported death of the year from West Nile virus in Illinois is a reminder that this disease poses a risk, especially to those who have weakened immune systems,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “While the weather is warm and mosquitos are breeding, we should all take precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around our homes where mosquitos breed.”

The first human case of WNV in Illinois was reported last year on August 3, 2021.

For the 2021 season, IDPH reported 65 human cases, including five deaths.

According to a release, 48 counties in Illinois reported a WNV positive mosquito batch, bird and/or horses last year. So far in 2022, there have been positive mosquito batches in 30 counties and eight birds have tested positive in six counties.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called a house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

IDPH says common symptoms of WNV include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.

For additional information about WNV in Illinois can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.