Heartland football coaches team up to tackle helmet shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “Coaches calling, email threads, trying to figure out what we’re gonna do,” Kent Gibbs, Cape Central High School’s football coach, said.

It happened to nearly every team.

“Simply put, couldn’t get any helmets,” Coach Gibbs said.

With the season about to start, the team was still short a dozen helmets.

“There were days that we were kind of swapping helmets amongst kids that maybe weren’t there that day,” Gibbs said.

Louis Eifert is in the same boat. He runs the Heartland Youth football league, and says the problem actually started last season.

“I ordered them a month earlier this year, in early June, and our vendor that we’ve been dealing with, they cannot tell us when they’re going to show up,” Eifert said. “Possibly December.”

Both coaches say they’re hearing similar reasons for the delay.

“The manufacturers have been having issues getting the parts,” Eifert said. “For whether it be face masks or fasteners, or the inserts of the helmets here, just in general getting parts to build the helmets.”

In an effort to have enough helmets, on enough bodies, coaches in the area have teamed up.

“We’ve kind of swapped and mixed and matched, and I think everybody’s in pretty good shape right now,” Gibbs said.

Teams in Eifert’s league have kids from the same team, wearing all different helmets.

“I had to borrow helmets from Perryville, my good friend with the Cape Junior Tigers, they allowed us to borrow some helmets, as well as Chaffee,” Eifert said.

But, that doesn’t bother his players too much.

“As long as they can play,” he said.

Coach Gibbs says they even swapped helmets with teams up in St. Louis. He tells me at this point, they’ve all helped each other out enough that he believes everyone has the sizes they need to keep players safe.

