Gov. Pritzker announces $300M in funding for energy bill aid

The governor says all families who meet the criteria and provide required documentation are eligible to receive bill assistance for natural gas, propane, and electricity through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).(Mike Miletich)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) are encouraging families in need to apply for $300 million in available funding for energy bill assistance through the Help Illinois Families program.

The governor says all families who meet the criteria and provide required documentation are eligible to receive bill assistance for natural gas, propane, and electricity through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

“Every Illinoisan deserves access to reliable energy, regardless of their economic status,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to LIHEAP, we are making natural gas, propane, and electricity assistance accessible for our state’s family that are feeling the squeeze from rising costs of living. My administration has always been, and will always be, committed to making sure that every resident has access to the services they need to keep the lights on.”

Beginning September 1, 2022, families can apply by visiting helpillinoisfamilies.com or visiting their local agency.

Families can also call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages.

“Starting September 1st, support with energy bills is available through DCEO’s Help Illinois Families program and all households who meet the income threshold are eligible for support with their utility bills,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “Families who earn up to two-times the federal poverty level qualify for help, which means a family of four making around $55,000 a year or less is eligible. I encourage all Illinois families in need of assistance to visit our website or call our hotline to learn more and apply.”

According to a release, LIHEAP provides one-time payments directly to energy service providers on behalf of recipients.

Although the amount of support varies based on the needs of individual families, the governor says last year’s LIHEAP recipients received an average of $1,330 per household.

A total of 302,000 households were provided assistance through LIHEAP funding last year.

