Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear announces extended application period for disaster food benefits

Applications may be made in person at a Department for Community Based Services office or at a...
Applications may be made in person at a Department for Community Based Services office or at a Disaster Recovery Center.(Billy Glen Nauert)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced that the application period has been extended to apply for disaster food benefits in Eastern Kentucky.

Residents and people working in the 12 counties that suffered significant damage from flooding on July 26 now have until Sept. 2 to apply for the benefits. That’s an extra two days from the original date.

Applicants should call the cabinet’s Department for Community Based Services’ (DCBS) center for D-SNAP at 833-371-8570, the fastest way to receive benefits. Applications will be taken by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday.

Applications may be made in person at a Department for Community Based Services office or at a Disaster Recovery Center.

Here are the locations and hours of operations:

Applications may be made in-person at a DCBS office at county office addresses below through...
Applications may be made in-person at a DCBS office at county office addresses below through Friday, Sept. 2, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.(Governor Beshear)

For more information about applying for benefits or finding resources in your community, please visit kynect.ky.gov.

