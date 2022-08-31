Heartland Votes

Golfer continues to hit the links at 100 years old with longtime friend

A 100-year-old golfer and his 92-year-old cart partner rarely miss a morning round in North Dakota. (Source: WDAY)
By Kevin Wallevand
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (WDAY) - A 100-year-old golfer and his 92-year-old longtime cart partner rarely miss a morning round of golf.

The two longtime friends keep up their golf games and are fixtures at a golf course in North Dakota.

They both shoot well below their age, which is not bad when you consider one of them is 100 years old.

Max Olson, 92, and Wendell Johnson, 100, said they get up before the birds do to play their round.

You can find them on the course by 8 a.m., twice a week, and they both hit the ball well.

“We’ve had quite the experiences over the years,” Olson said.

Olson was a barber in the Fargo area for 40 years, and Johnson worked at the post office for 30 years.

Both men have served in the armed forces: Olson in the Korean War and Johnson is a Purple Heart recipient from his time in World War II.

The two have stories and continue to be there for one another.

Johnson said he had to help Olson when his golf cart got stuck in the mud over the summer.

“It was 100-year-old Wendell to the rescue. I had to help him get out of there,” Johnson said.

The two golfers finished their morning round of golf and said they were looking forward to their next game.

“That’s what it’s all about. To have fun, get out in the fresh air, and move around,” Olson said.

Copyright 2022 WDAY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Cape Girardeau police say the suspect is about 6-feet to 6-feet, 3-inches tall and under 40...
Police following ‘strong leads’ in Cape Girardeau business burglaries
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m.
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A Colorado hospital is caring for seven sets of twins in its NICU, which it says is a new record.
Colorado Children's Hospital sets new record with 7 sets of twins in NICU
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of...
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape