First Alert: Cooler with patchy fog this morning

(KFVS) - Mostly clear skies this morning with areas of patchy fog that will reduce visibility.

Lisa Michaels says cooler temperatures have arrived to start off the day in the mid- and upper-50s north to lower-60s south.

Fog will lift quickly after sunrise and we can expect a sunny Wednesday ahead. High temps will reach the middle and upper-80s this afternoon.

It will be more comfortable with drier air across the areas.

Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the mid- and upper-50s again.

Dry weather continues through the end of the week and start of the weekend. However, warmer temperatures will return back to the lower-90s and slowly become more humid again.

