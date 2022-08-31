First Alert: Cooler with patchy fog this morning
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Mostly clear skies this morning with areas of patchy fog that will reduce visibility.
Lisa Michaels says cooler temperatures have arrived to start off the day in the mid- and upper-50s north to lower-60s south.
Fog will lift quickly after sunrise and we can expect a sunny Wednesday ahead. High temps will reach the middle and upper-80s this afternoon.
It will be more comfortable with drier air across the areas.
Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the mid- and upper-50s again.
Dry weather continues through the end of the week and start of the weekend. However, warmer temperatures will return back to the lower-90s and slowly become more humid again.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.