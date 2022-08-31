Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cooler with patchy fog this morning

Your First Alert morning forecast on 8/31.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Mostly clear skies this morning with areas of patchy fog that will reduce visibility.

Lisa Michaels says cooler temperatures have arrived to start off the day in the mid- and upper-50s north to lower-60s south.

Fog will lift quickly after sunrise and we can expect a sunny Wednesday ahead. High temps will reach the middle and upper-80s this afternoon.

It will be more comfortable with drier air across the areas.

Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the mid- and upper-50s again.

Dry weather continues through the end of the week and start of the weekend. However, warmer temperatures will return back to the lower-90s and slowly become more humid again.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau police say the suspect is about 6-feet to 6-feet, 3-inches tall and under 40...
Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3
Deputies say Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, was taken into custody without incident.
Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.
Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
61-mile yard sale kicks off Labor Day weekend from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Mo.
Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale

Latest News

A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
Patchy Fog & Cooler Temps This Morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cooler drier air moving into the Heartland.
The sunset in Doniphan, Mo. on Sunday, August 28.
First Alert: Drier air brings milder evening
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
Clearing Skies Today!