Heartland Votes

Driver licensing office in Mayfield expanding, moving to new office space

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Mayfield is expanding and moving to a bigger building.

According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, the office was set up as a temporary, “popup” facility with two licensing stations soon after a destructive tornado moved through Mayfield and much of western Kentucky in December.

He said the new office will have five permanent issuing stations. It’s located at 355 Charles Drive, which is near the temporary location.

“The Mayfield office began as an emergency operation with the primary mission of issuing replacement licenses and IDs to Kentuckians who had lost those credentials in the tornado,” Governor Beshear said. “However, for several months the office has offered a full suite of licensing services while work progressed to create permanent office space.”

Like KYTC’s 30 other regional offices, the Mayfield office processes applications for REAL ID and standard-issue driver’s licenses, commercial driver licenses, ID cards and learner permits. It also processes in-person renewals and requests for replacement credentials.

Operating hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled online at drive.ky.gov, but the office also serves walk-in customers on a first-come, first-served basis while slots are available.

