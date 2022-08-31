Department of Transporation approves Contour for Barkley Regional Airport

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The US Department of Transportation has approved Contour Airlines’ bid to serve as Barkley Regional Airport’s new Essential Air Service provider.

The transition date is set for December 6, 2022.

With Contour Airlines’ interline agreement with American Airlines, Barkley has a connection to over 130 global destinations.

“We are excited to welcome Contour Airlines to Barkley and look forward to a strong partnership with them,” Dennis Rouleau, Executive Director of the Barkley Regional Airport, said, . “Not only does Contour offer a great passenger experience, but the flights to Charlotte will help our passengers from across the region reach their most desired destinations according to our catchment study, with improved connecting service to the northeast and southern destinations. Our airport is growing, and this is an inspiring time as we make great progress on our new terminal opening in the Spring of 2023.”

The expected fares from Contour are expected to be about $65 from Paducah to Charlotte, with additional connecting fares beyond Charlotte.

They will be using a 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 regional jet featuring 36 inches of legroom in every row.

