Cape Girardeau crews put out fire at apartment building on East Rodney

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire 7 East Rodney Drive on Tuesday evening.

Battalion Chief Brad Dillow tells KFVS that crews responded just before 6:30 p.m.

Light smoke was showing when the first unit arrived at the three story apartment complex.

The tenant outside told firefighters that there was a stove fire.

Everyone had gotten out of the apartment.

Crews were able to put out the fire and were on scene for about an hour.

The apartment had moderate-to-heavy smoke damage, mainly in the kitchen.

