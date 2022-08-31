Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau crews put out fire at apartment building on East Rodney

Crews responded to a fire on East Rodney Drive.
Crews responded to a fire on East Rodney Drive.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire 7 East Rodney Drive on Tuesday evening.

Battalion Chief Brad Dillow tells KFVS that crews responded just before 6:30 p.m.

Light smoke was showing when the first unit arrived at the three story apartment complex.

The tenant outside told firefighters that there was a stove fire.

Everyone had gotten out of the apartment.

Crews were able to put out the fire and were on scene for about an hour.

The apartment had moderate-to-heavy smoke damage, mainly in the kitchen.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on North Kingshighway Monday morning, August 29 after a crash.
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
Harriet Childers was found dead in East St. Louis early Saturday morning.
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
Cape Girardeau police say the suspect is about 6-feet to 6-feet, 3-inches tall and under 40...
Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind

Latest News

Police in West Frankfort looking for publics help as at least 9 businesses were vandalized.
Police in West Frankfort looking for publics help as at least 9 businesses were vandalized
New security cameras added around downtown Cape Girardeau.
New security cameras added in Downtown Cape Girardeau
West Frankfort police searching for vandals
West Frankfort police searching for vandals
New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau
New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau