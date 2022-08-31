Cape Girardeau crews put out fire at apartment building on East Rodney
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire 7 East Rodney Drive on Tuesday evening.
Battalion Chief Brad Dillow tells KFVS that crews responded just before 6:30 p.m.
Light smoke was showing when the first unit arrived at the three story apartment complex.
The tenant outside told firefighters that there was a stove fire.
Everyone had gotten out of the apartment.
Crews were able to put out the fire and were on scene for about an hour.
The apartment had moderate-to-heavy smoke damage, mainly in the kitchen.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.