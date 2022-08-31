Heartland Votes

Astronomical Association looks forward to future eclipses

Astronomical expo coming to Cape
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland will be witnessing major out-of-this-world events in the next two years.

In 2023, there will be a partial eclipse.

In 2024, there will be a total eclipse.

Some local scientists are beginning to engage the public’s attention to the astronomical events.

Dr. Peggy Hill is president of the Astronomical Association.

She and member Michael Toeniskoetter spoke to KFVS about an upcoming expo.

The expo is being held at the Show Me Center on July 22, 2023.

Toeniskoetter said they are holding the expo to bring attention to the partial eclipse in October of 2023.

“We’ve been meeting for several months actually almost probably going on a year, getting everything recompiled from the previous solar eclipse that was in 2017 and converting that information and making it relevant to what’s been happening over the last two years,” Toeniskoetter said.

Hill said the path of the total eclipse will be 100 miles wide this time.

“It was 70 miles wide last time,” Hill said. “And when I’m talking about the center line, I’m talking about the center of totality.”

She said this is an opportunity to bring people together.

“It’s part of our heritage,” she said. “I mean we grew up with the sky above our heads, and it’s one of the things we have in common with our ancestors.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on North Kingshighway Monday morning, August 29 after a crash.
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
Harriet Childers was found dead in East St. Louis early Saturday morning.
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
Cape Girardeau police say the suspect is about 6-feet to 6-feet, 3-inches tall and under 40...
Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind

Latest News

Light smoke was showing when the first unit arrived at the three story apartment complex.
0830_CrewsPutOutApartmentFire_KFVS
Crews responded to a fire on East Rodney Drive.
Cape Girardeau crews put out fire at apartment building on East Rodney
Police in West Frankfort looking for publics help as at least 9 businesses were vandalized.
Police in West Frankfort looking for publics help as at least 9 businesses were vandalized
New security cameras added around downtown Cape Girardeau.
New security cameras added in Downtown Cape Girardeau