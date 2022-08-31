Astronomical Association looks forward to future eclipses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland will be witnessing major out-of-this-world events in the next two years.

In 2023, there will be a partial eclipse.

In 2024, there will be a total eclipse.

Some local scientists are beginning to engage the public’s attention to the astronomical events.

Dr. Peggy Hill is president of the Astronomical Association.

She and member Michael Toeniskoetter spoke to KFVS about an upcoming expo.

The expo is being held at the Show Me Center on July 22, 2023.

Toeniskoetter said they are holding the expo to bring attention to the partial eclipse in October of 2023.

“We’ve been meeting for several months actually almost probably going on a year, getting everything recompiled from the previous solar eclipse that was in 2017 and converting that information and making it relevant to what’s been happening over the last two years,” Toeniskoetter said.

Hill said the path of the total eclipse will be 100 miles wide this time.

“It was 70 miles wide last time,” Hill said. “And when I’m talking about the center line, I’m talking about the center of totality.”

She said this is an opportunity to bring people together.

“It’s part of our heritage,” she said. “I mean we grew up with the sky above our heads, and it’s one of the things we have in common with our ancestors.”

