Another pleasant evening, warmer tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. It was a very pleasant day across the Heartland and this evening looks to remain the same. Temperatures this evening will fall into the upper 60s late under clear skies. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday will start off cool with a few areas of patchy fog. Any fog will lift rather quickly during the morning hours. A few high clouds will move across the area during the afternoon hours. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

