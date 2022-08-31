Heartland Votes

$20M in grant funding will help bring high-speed internet to parts of Ky.

Another $20 million in grant funding will help bring high-speed internet to parts of Kentucky.
Another $20 million in grant funding will help bring high-speed internet to parts of Kentucky.(Source: Intel Free Press / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Another $20 million in grant funding will help bring high-speed internet to parts of Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear announced the funding on Wednesday, August 31.

According to a release from the governor’s office, expenses must be associated with expanding high-speed internet access in unserved areas, to residents and businesses currently without access or with low internet speeds.

“Delivering high-speed internet access to individuals and businesses in unserved areas of the commonwealth is critical to both to our economic prosperity and our educational future,” Governor Beshear said. “By reimbursing a portion of utility pole replacement costs needed to support high-speed internet expansion, we can help bring that internet service to more individuals, businesses and communities across Kentucky.”

Grant funding was included in House Bill 315, enacted by the 2022 general assembly and signed into law by Governor Beshear, which appropriated $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to establish the Kentucky Rural Infrastructure Improvement Fund.

According to the release, an underserved area is defined as one where a minimum of 25 megabits per second downstream and 3 Mbps upstream is unavailable.

Projects eligible for these grants include the construction, development or improvement of infrastructure to support installing or expanding high-speed internet service with a minimum speed of 100 Mbps downstream and 100 Mbps upstream in those unserved areas.

Eligible applicants include any retail internet providers that have actual and reasonable costs for an eligible utility pole replacement needed for the attachments used to deliver high-speed internet service to residences and businesses within an unserved area.

The maximum grant amount is capped at $5,000 per replaced utility pole, but the award cannot exceed 50 percent of the total cost for each utility pole replaced. Eligible costs must be incurred on or after July 1, which is the effective date of the funding.

Grant applications will be accepted beginning on Sept. 1, 2022, and will remain open until all funds are gone.

The application and all grant eligibility criteria are available at kia.ky.gov. Completed applications should be submitted to broadband@ky.gov.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau police say the suspect is about 6-feet to 6-feet, 3-inches tall and under 40...
Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3
Deputies say Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, was taken into custody without incident.
Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.
Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
61-mile yard sale kicks off Labor Day weekend from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Mo.
Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale

Latest News

Laura Coalter Parker was named to the SEMO Food Bank board of directors.
Parker named to SEMO Food Bank board of directors
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Wednesday, August 31.
Louisiana donates travel trailers from Hurricane Ida relief to eastern Ky. for flood survivors
A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on...
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel.
Mo. State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel, crime reduction