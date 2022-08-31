$20M in grant funding will help bring high-speed internet to parts of Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Another $20 million in grant funding will help bring high-speed internet to parts of Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear announced the funding on Wednesday, August 31.

According to a release from the governor’s office, expenses must be associated with expanding high-speed internet access in unserved areas, to residents and businesses currently without access or with low internet speeds.

“Delivering high-speed internet access to individuals and businesses in unserved areas of the commonwealth is critical to both to our economic prosperity and our educational future,” Governor Beshear said. “By reimbursing a portion of utility pole replacement costs needed to support high-speed internet expansion, we can help bring that internet service to more individuals, businesses and communities across Kentucky.”

Grant funding was included in House Bill 315, enacted by the 2022 general assembly and signed into law by Governor Beshear, which appropriated $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to establish the Kentucky Rural Infrastructure Improvement Fund.

According to the release, an underserved area is defined as one where a minimum of 25 megabits per second downstream and 3 Mbps upstream is unavailable.

Projects eligible for these grants include the construction, development or improvement of infrastructure to support installing or expanding high-speed internet service with a minimum speed of 100 Mbps downstream and 100 Mbps upstream in those unserved areas.

Eligible applicants include any retail internet providers that have actual and reasonable costs for an eligible utility pole replacement needed for the attachments used to deliver high-speed internet service to residences and businesses within an unserved area.

The maximum grant amount is capped at $5,000 per replaced utility pole, but the award cannot exceed 50 percent of the total cost for each utility pole replaced. Eligible costs must be incurred on or after July 1, which is the effective date of the funding.

Grant applications will be accepted beginning on Sept. 1, 2022, and will remain open until all funds are gone.

The application and all grant eligibility criteria are available at kia.ky.gov. Completed applications should be submitted to broadband@ky.gov.

