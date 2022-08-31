Heartland Votes

2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary

Police say a 17-year-old male was detained shortly afterwards on South 15th Street hiding in an unlocked vehicle. A 16-year-old male was also detained on South 17th Street.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary.

According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.

The caller told police two men were across the street behind a salon. When officers approached them, they say they started to run away.

Police say a 17-year-old male was detained shortly afterwards on South 15th Street hiding in an unlocked vehicle. A 16-year-old male was also detained on South 17th Street.

Both juveniles were charged with burglary 3rd, criminal mischief 1st, fleeing or evading police 2nd on foot and possession of burglar’s tools.

They were taken to the McCracken County Detention Center.

