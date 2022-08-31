Heartland Votes

$100 million in new funding announced in Illinois for anti-violence efforts

A new $100 million in funding will be added to $113 million in May and $10 million in funding...
A new $100 million in funding will be added to $113 million in May and $10 million in funding dedicated to Chicago and other areas before the summer.(Mike Miletich)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - New funding will be dedicated to preventing gun violence in communities across Illinois.

A new $100 million in funding will be added to $113 million in May and $10 million in funding dedicated to Chicago and other areas before the summer.

“This administration is delivering historic levels of violence prevention funding to interrupt violence and keep our communities safe,” Governor JB Pritzker said . “I am grateful for the thoughtful work of our Local Advisory Councils in recommending community-specific solutions that can get at the root-causes of firearm violence. This funding will support on-the-ground work from people with the community knowledge and passion necessary to make substantive change.”

The Illinois Department of Health and Senior Services is still considering applications for the funding that was made available in May.

