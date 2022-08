CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on Wednesday morning, August 31.

According to police on scene, it happened at the intersection of Broadway and Sprigg.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The scene was clear just after 7 a.m.

