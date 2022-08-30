Heartland Votes

Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway

Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then...
Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed into the center median, spilling its load.(KOVR via CNN Newsource)
By KOVR staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – A big rig spill had a freeway in California covered in tomatoes.

Thousands of them were crushed when they spilled on I-80 and caused several collisions Monday.

Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed into the center median, spilling its load.

Tomatoes covered the roadway, causing a major road hazard.

One car got stuck in the spill, which led to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

California Highway Patrol said one person suffered major injuries, while two others were treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

