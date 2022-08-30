Heartland Votes

Steel truss to be floated up Cumberland River to attach to new U.S. 60 bridge

The 700 foot truss will be floated up the river for installation.
The 700 foot truss will be floated up the river for installation.(American Bridge)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 700-foot blue steel truss will be floating upstream to be attached to the new U.S. 60 bridge.

The plan was developed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Jim Smith Contracting, American Bridge and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The operation is tentatively scheduled for the middle of September.

“This is a significant step toward completion of the new bridge,” KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said. “Jim Smith Contracting, American Bridge, and the numerous agencies that are involved in supporting the movement and placement of this truss will be putting in hundreds of hours in coming weeks to assure that everything goes as planned.”

The truss will travel 14 miles upstream near the mouth of the Cumberland River in Livingston County.

Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor for the $63.6 million project.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on North Kingshighway Monday morning, August 29 after a crash.
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
Harriet Childers was found dead in East St. Louis early Saturday morning.
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Traffic was backed up on North Kingshighway Monday morning, August 29 after a crash.
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
The southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway reopened after crews removed a crashed semi truck.
Southbound lanes of Purchase Pkwy. reopen at 14mm in Graves Co.
The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22.
KYTC: U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge inspection finished