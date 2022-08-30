Steel truss to be floated up Cumberland River to attach to new U.S. 60 bridge

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 700-foot blue steel truss will be floating upstream to be attached to the new U.S. 60 bridge.

The plan was developed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Jim Smith Contracting, American Bridge and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The operation is tentatively scheduled for the middle of September.

“This is a significant step toward completion of the new bridge,” KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said. “Jim Smith Contracting, American Bridge, and the numerous agencies that are involved in supporting the movement and placement of this truss will be putting in hundreds of hours in coming weeks to assure that everything goes as planned.”

The truss will travel 14 miles upstream near the mouth of the Cumberland River in Livingston County.

Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor for the $63.6 million project.

