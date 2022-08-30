SIU researchers looking into using invasive copi as baby food for farm-raised yellow perch

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Some Southern Illinois University researchers are looking into using an invasive species as baby food for farm-raised yellow perch.

According to a release from SIUC, Karolina Kwasek and Michal Wojno are trying to find better ways to hatch and successfully raise yellow perch to the juvenile stage.

A married couple with a baby of their own, the couple uses research methods that combine low-tech hatchery equipment, easily copied by professional fish farmers, with creating a new feed that uses the invasive species copi as a protein source.

According to SIUC, yellow perch and other percids, such as walleye, are among the most difficult freshwater fish to raise in captivity. Much of the difficulty stems from successfully feeding them because the newly hatched larvae are picky eaters with many limitations.

“It’s been very difficult finding a solution for not just the right nutritional composition of food, but also making it digestible and palatable to the larvae,” Kwasek said in the release.

Overall water quality also plays a major role, making outdoor systems such as ponds – that come with predators and unpredictable external influences – a difficult proposition.

According to SIUC, the researchers are exploring ways to convert the copi protein into a new feed for the larvae essentially by pre-digesting it in-vitro.

In addition to opening another market for the invasive species, Kwasek hopes the research will help aquaculture farmers ramp up productivity of the desirable fish meat and game fish such as walleye, their next target.

“It could potentially change the way the aquaculture industry is conducted everywhere,” she said. “Not many fish farmers do indoor hatchery operations, but when you think about the economics, indoor culture makes more sense because you get more fish at the end. They grow faster, and no one wants to deal with live food like they use now. With a pelletized food, you can pretty much drop it into the tank if they will eat it and grow on it. That’s what we’re hoping achieve.”

The research will last through 2023.

