Police in West Frankfort looking for publics help as at least 9 businesses were vandalized

WEST FRANKFORT, IL. (KFVS) - Leaders in West Frankfort are asking for the publics help to catch those responsible for damaging at least 9 businesses in town.

The damage to the Union Funeral Home can be clearly seen when driving up to the building.

This is just one of several businesses dealing with this kind of vandalism.

“I want them caught. It’s time that people stop getting away with things in this town,” said Valerie Reed, Union Funeral Home Attendant.

When Reed showed up to work Friday morning, she found shattered glass and a ball bearing stuck in the window.

“First of all I was a little worried that there was more than 1 window damaged, and my first thought was that someone is made at the funeral home. And then when we found out our other funeral home up there street had also been vandalized,” said Reed.

Reed said a similar incident occurred around the town nearly 3 years ago, and she hopes this time, the individuals responsible are caught.

“It’s time to clean this town up and I think if we arrest the person that’s responsible for this and set an example, we might be able to clean this town up.” Said Reed

According to the West Frankfort Police Department Chief John Prudent, 7 businesses, 1 church and 1 apartment building had damage. All of the businesses are along main street with 1, just a block south.

According to Prudent, It appears the subjects shot the ball bearings from a moving vehicle using a sling shot or some other spring loaded or pneumatic device.

Prudent \ they do have a picture of the vehicle. It is described as a dark colored, mid 1990′s, single cab, 4-wheel drive, Chevrolet pick-up truck.

The suspected vehicle caught on camera. (West Frankfort Police Department)

Reed said it’s time for the community to come together and if you see something, say something.

“Stop letting people get by with stuff, there is too many incidences happening that people just say oh it’s West Frankfort and turn your head. No start reporting things and let’s get this town cleaned up,” said Reed.

If you have any information on this, the West Frankfort Police Department is wanting your help. They are offering a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offenders in this incident.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the West Frankfort Police Department at (618)937-3502.

