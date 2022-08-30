Police investigating after windows in several West Frankfort businesses broken with ball bearings

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after windows in several businesses were broken with ball bearings.

West Frankfort police say in the late evening hours of Thursday, August 25 unknown individuals shot ball bearings from a moving vehicle using a slingshot or some other spring-loaded or pneumatic device.

They said windows were broken at seven businesses, one church and one apartment building. Most of the damage occurred along Main Street, with one business being one block south of Main St.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark colored, mid-1990s, single cab, four-wheel drive Chevrolet truck.

The city of West Frankfort is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Frankfort Police Department at 618-937-3502.

