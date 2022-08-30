New security cameras added in Downtown Cape Girardeau

Heartland Votes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - ”Shootings, break-ins, all kinds of stuff happening,” Heather Carmack, owner of Tried and True, said.

That’s the activity downtown business owners have noticed.

“Gangs of people hanging out after hours and that’s kinda scary,” Sherry Jennings, owner of Mississippi Mutts, said.

Lieutenant Brad Smith, with Cape Girardeau Police Department said by installing new cameras, they hope to put an end to it.

“You can’t have a cop at every corner,” Lieutenant Smith said. “This helps us document what’s going on if we can’t physically have a patrol officer in that area.”

Nearly a dozen new eyes are looking over downtown. Lieutenant Smith said cameras like these have helped them before.

“Aided us in homicide investigations, assaults, leave the scene motor vehicle accidents, property damage, theft reports,” Smith said. “It’s a whole spectrum of crimes we can solve from these cameras.”

Inside Mississippi Mutts, manager Barb Frolker says it makes businesses and their customers feel safer.

“They’re being proactive and getting things done,” Frolker said.

The cameras cover public areas, but the new additions could be a tool to help businesses, according to Lieutenant Smith.

“Let’s say we have business A that was burglarized, we can maybe go back a couple hours or a couple minutes around the area to see them coming, and obviously maybe get another angle of them leaving,” Smith said.

Carmack said the new cameras giver her a little peace of mind.

“It’s nice to know that actually something is being done about crime downtown,” Carmack said.

