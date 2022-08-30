New home built for Marshall Co., Ky. tornado survivor to be revealed

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Volunteers and local organizations will reveal a new home on Tuesday, August 30 for a family who lost everything in the December tornadoes.

According to a release, the home is one of three built by God’s Pit Crew in three weeks in three locations for three families whose homes were destroyed.

The Kentucky Dream Center in partnership with God’s Pit Crew, Convoy of Hope, Community Foundation of West Kentucky and U.S. Senator Rand Paul will dedicate the new home in Benton at 2:30 p.m. to tornado survivor Shari Howard.

The other two new homes have already been revealed.

The new homes are provided for free, furnished and decorated.

According to God’s Pit Crew, their staff began construction on Monday, August 8 at the rebuilding sites in Benton, Ky., Dawson Springs, Ky. and Dresden, Tenn.

The Howard and Bullock families lost their homes and all their possessions when the tornadoes hit Kentucky. Cathy Gallimore also lost her home and all she owned in the Tennessee tornado.

“We are so grateful to our dedicated volunteers who put their hearts into the work rebuilding these homes and to our wonderful donors,” Randy Johnson, God’s Pit Crew founder/president, said in the release. “We are overjoyed to help provide hope, healing, and restoration for these three families.”

Based in Virginia, God’s Pit Crew is a non-profit, faith-based crisis response team of volunteers that specialize in debris removal, but also building and dedicating new homes to families.

