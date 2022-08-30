Heartland Votes

Motorists urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale

61-mile yard sale kicks off Labor Day weekend from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Motorists are urged to use caution over Labor Day weekend for the 61-Mile Yard Sale.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, visitors and residents will be out looking for bargains at the sale, which stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson.

“It’s a fun weekend that people look forward to each year,” Traffic Engineer Craig Compas said in the release, “but we want people to remember that there’s more traffic and more congestion along Route 61 this weekend than any other and drivers need to keep that in mind.”

MoDOT said message boards will be placed along the route to alert drivers.

