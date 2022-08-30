Heartland Votes

Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings

Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings.

Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m.

James Mills, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney from McCracken County, tells KFVS there are two parts to the hearing, with the first part of the process allowing victims to give testimony.

During the second part, Carneal will talk to the parole board.

The board will then take all the information under advisement and make a decision about his parole at a future date.

Three students were killed and five others were hurt during the shooting.

The parole hearings are open to the public and will be conducted over Zoom.

The view site at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in the Emerging Technology Center, Room 109 on September 19 and in Room 140 on September 20.

