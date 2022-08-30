Heartland Votes

Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.

Deputies say Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, was taken into custody without incident.
Deputies say Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, was taken into custody without incident.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in southern Illinois.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28, someone left a tip through the Crime Stopper Tip Line in reference to a possible wanted person from Holland, Mich. The tipster said the person was wanted for murder.

At around 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 29, a vehicle matching the description given by the tipster was stopped by the U.S. Marshals Service and Williamson County deputies in Colp, Ill.

Deputies say Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail where he is being held on a no bond warrant out of Holland, Mich. for homicide.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on North Kingshighway Monday morning, August 29 after a crash.
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
Harriet Childers was found dead in East St. Louis early Saturday morning.
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

All proceeds from the dinner and auction will be go towards caring for sick, injured or...
Annual dinner auction raises money for Watkins Wildlife Rehab
Tasty Tuesday: Buzz Feed Market and Deli
Tasty Tuesday: Buzz Feed Market and Deli
An annual dinner auction is raising money for Watkins Wildlife Rehab.
Annual dinner auction raises money for Watkins Wildlife Rehab
According to KYTC, the 12-member crew is made up of personnel from Crittenden, Livingston and...
Ky. Transportation Cabinet Dist. 1 sending additional crew to help flood recovery effort