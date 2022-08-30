Heartland Votes

Loophole in Missouri law means employers may be off the hook if you die on the job

By Susan El Khoury
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Working in Missouri comes with the risk that if you die on the job, your employer could be off the hook. It’s something that a recent lawsuit is putting a spotlight on and leaving some questioning if there is a loophole in state law.

Family of killed pregnant MoDOT worker pursues change in Missouri law

Currently, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is facing a lawsuit for the wrongful death of an unborn baby, all while the case for the pregnant woman, who was a MoDOT employee, was dismissed.

The case stems from a deadly work zone crash that happened last November in St. Louis County. A MoDOT crew was working on restriping Telegraph Road near Interstate 255. The lane they were working in was closed, and the work zone was clearly marked with a truck, cones, and a flashing arrow sign alerting drivers to move over.

Investigators reported that 52-year-old Stanley McFadden suffered a diabetic emergency behind the wheel and crashed through the work zone. The crash killed 25-year-old Kaityln Anderson, who was six months pregnant with a baby boy she named Jaxx. Her co-worker, 58-year-old James Brooks, was also killed. Another MoDOT worker, Michael Brown, was left with life-long injuries but survived the crash.

Earlier this year, Anderson’s family sued MoDOT for negligence and wrongful death. Anderson’s mom, Tonya Musskopf, told News 4 it was difficult learning her daughter’s case wouldn’t be moving forward.

“Kaitlyn’s life all of a sudden became meaningless,” Musskopf said. “Kaitlyn went to work, she should have come home. Jaxx would be 5 months old.”

Family of pregnant MoDOT worker killed in crash files wrongful death lawsuit

In court filings, MoDOT argued Missouri’s Workers’ Compensation law protects them from “liability.”

“There’s no incentive for the employer to behave safely because they can kill you for free,” said Andrew Mundwiller, the lawyer representing Anderson’s family.

Mundwiller said the law requires employers to pay some benefits when an employee dies on the job.

“The employer only has to pay $5,000 for burial expenses, and you can’t bury someone for that much,” he explained.

However, Missouri’s law comes with a catch. If an employee isn’t married or doesn’t have children who are minors, the employer doesn’t have to pay a dime. This part of the law isn’t exclusive to MoDOT or state agencies, it applies to all employers including private companies.

“That is a huge hole in Missouri law, and I would hope that reasonable legislators would look at this as an opportunity to fix an injustice that affects a huge segment of Missourians,” Mundwiller added.

Mundwiller said things went a step farther in Kaitlyn Anderson’s case. In the civil lawsuit, MoDOT used Missouri’s Workers’ Compensation law to argue it can’t be held accountable for negligence or wrongful death.

“They can go into court and say, well you’ve covered by comp, even though they didn’t pay you any comp, and use that as a defense,” he said.

In court filings, MoDOT argued that Anderson’s unborn baby Jaxx was an employee too and wanted the case for him dismissed. The St. Louis County Circuit Court judge didn’t agree.

“It felt good knowing that someone acknowledged him,” Musskopf said.

When News 4 Investigates asked MoDOT about the case, a spokeswoman said the department cannot comment on pending litigation.

Anderson’s family is also suing the MoDOT supervisor and driver. Both of those cases are moving forward.

In July, the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office decided not to file criminal charges against the driver, claiming it was an accident.

Grand jury decides not to charge driver in deadly MoDOT crash

News 4 Investigates found this was the second time the driver had been in a crash that investigators considered a medical emergency. The first one happened three months before the deadly wreck.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau police say the suspect is about 6-feet to 6-feet, 3-inches tall and under 40...
Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3
Deputies say Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, was taken into custody without incident.
Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.
Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
61-mile yard sale kicks off Labor Day weekend from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Mo.
Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Wednesday, August 31.
Louisiana donates travel trailers from Hurricane Ida relief to eastern Ky. for flood survivors
A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on...
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel.
Mo. State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel, crime reduction
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m.
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings