Heartland Votes

Ky. Transportation Cabinet Dist. 1 sending additional crew to help flood recovery effort

According to KYTC, the 12-member crew is made up of personnel from Crittenden, Livingston and...
According to KYTC, the 12-member crew is made up of personnel from Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties, as well as three members of the Smithland Section Office engineering staff.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Dist. 1/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - More transportation cabinet crew members from the Heartland are on their way to eastern Kentucky to help with flood recovery efforts.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is sending an additional crew to help in Perry, Letcher and Pike counties.

According to KYTC, the 12-member crew is made up of personnel from Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties, as well as three members of the Smithland Section Office engineering staff.

They left on Monday, August 29 around 10 a.m. with trucks loaded with supplies for what will be about an 8-hour caravan to Pikeville. They will spend the week helping with flood recovery efforts before returning home late on September 2.

Posted by KYTC District 1 on Monday, August 29, 2022

Posted by KYTC District 1 on Monday, August 29, 2022

According to KYTC, the crew will not be repairing highways. Instead, they’ll focus on installing water and wastewater lines at Whitesburg and Hazard.

They said following the devastating tornado in December, District 1 crews initially jumped in to clear debris from roadways. They then quickly transitioned into building pads for campers to provide emergency housing.

As a result, KYTC said its District 1 crews have honed some skills that are useful in restoring flood-ravaged areas in eastern Kentucky.

