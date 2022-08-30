First Alert: Rain possible this morning, clear and cooler the rest of the day

(KFVS) - Lingering showers are possible during the early morning hours.

Lisa Michaels says this morning will be mild, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s, and sticky outside.

As the cold front moves through, we will see clearing skies throughout the day in addition to added sunshine this afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the mid- to upper-80s.

The big change will be evening low temperatures dropping into the 50s almost all week. We will also see dry days mixed with sun and light clouds.

Temperatures will be reduced into the mid/upper 80s in the upcoming days before returning to the 90s by the end of the week.

