Egyptian Health Dept. to break ground on iHub

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department will break ground on the Integrated Hub building.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 2, just off the main health department campus on U.S. 45 N.

According to a release from the health department, the iHub will provide a shared office for the Integrated Care for Adults and Integrated Care for Kids teams.

“We are excited and grateful to the State of Illinois and Senator Fowler to have this project fully funded and are committed to provide quality care coordination for kids and adults in our community through partnerships,” Angie Hampton, chief executive officer of Egyptian Health Department, said in the release.

InCA is a health care transformation collaborative through the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

According to the health department, the iHub is being funded by the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services through the Healthcare Transformation Collaborative program and a grant Senator Dale Fowler secured through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

