Heartland Votes

Du Quoin State Fair wraps up Day Four

The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun, winning best sandwich or even finding foster parents.
By Jeffrey Bullard and Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - There were several organizations at the fairgrounds Monday for the fourth day of the Du Quoin State Fair.

Steven Wiseman is a recruiter with the Army National Guard.

”Several people that’s come by and said yeah absolutely so they’ve taken a business card and we’re going to meet with them over the following weeks,” Wiseman said.

He said letting people in an armored humvee gives people an idea of what they could possibly drive in the future.

”This actually comes out of the Marion unit,” he said. “These guys will take in on down train whether it’s kentucky whether it’s up north at some of our training sites, so.”

From finding a career, to feeding veterans.

Roger Goines with the Illinois State Police says their huge moment is seeing the fair from a different perspective.

”This is a great opportunity for all of us, it gets us away from districts, it gets us in the community,” Goines said. “It lets us see the community see us differently, than what they would if we were doing enforcement. This is a great time to be at the fair, and it’s a great time to see us in uniform be normal people.”

The last day of the fair will be on Labor Day.

