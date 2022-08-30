Heartland Votes

Cooler drier air moving into the Heartland.

First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/30/22
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A cold front moved through the area this morning but with lots of sunshine, temperatures still reached the upper 80s and lower 90s. The good news is the air was drier so the heat index was no where near as high as yesterday. For this evening drier air will continue to filter into the Heartland. Temperatures will fall through the 70s with some 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the middle 50s north to near 60 south.

Wednesday will start off with a little patchy fog with the afternoon becoming sunny and very pleasant. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. Wednesday night will be another comfortable evening. Lows by Thursday morning will be in the upper 50s across most of the Heartland.

