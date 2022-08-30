Heartland Votes

Clearing Skies Today!

Drier Air Moves In Tonight...
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Tuesday Morning-

Lingering showers possible during the early morning hours. It will be mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s and sticky outside.

As the cold front moves through, we will see clearing skies throughout the day in addition to added sunshine this afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.

The big change will be evening low temperatures dropping into the 50s almost all week! We will also see dry days mixed with sun and light clouds.

Temperatures will be reduced into the mid/upper 80s in the upcoming days before returning to the 90s by the end of the week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

