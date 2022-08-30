Heartland Votes

Calvert City metal, mining company donates to eastern Ky. emergency relief

A mining and metals company donated thousands of dollars to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood...
A mining and metals company donated thousands of dollars to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.(MGN Online)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - A mining and metals company donated thousands of dollars to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

According to a release, CC Metals & Alloys, led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, announced on Tuesday, August 30 it donated $25,000 to the fund to provide food, shelter and other necessities for those directly impacted by the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Korf and Laber issued this joint statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. This is our community, and when disasters like this occur, we are committed to helping support our neighbors and doing everything possible to help ensure Kentuckians have the resources and support needed to recover and rebuild. We will continue to identify ways we can best support ongoing recovery efforts in Kentucky.”

CCMA employs dozens of local Kentucky workers.

On Aug. 25, Governor Andy Beshear announced the relief fund had received 35,954 donations totaling more than $8 million. A total of 39 payments totaling more than $390,000 have gone out to pay for flood victims’ funerals.

