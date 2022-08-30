Heartland Votes

Annual dinner auction raises money for Watkins Wildlife Rehab

An annual dinner auction is raising money for Watkins Wildlife Rehab.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual dinner auction is raising money for a southeast Missouri wildlife rehabilitation center.

The Watkins Wildlife Rehab Annual Dinner and Auction will be at the Jackson Civic Center on Saturday, September 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All proceeds will be go towards caring for sick, injured or orphaned wildlife in southeast Missouri.

Tickets are $30 each, $50 for two or $200 for a table of eight.

There will be a dinner, live music, silent auction and a cash bar.

You can call 573-866-3436 or message them on Facebook for tickets.

