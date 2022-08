CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic is backed up on North Kingshighway Monday morning, August 29 after a crash.

According to police, they are on the scene of a crash in the 1900 block of N. Kingshighway.

Traffic is backed up on North Kingshighway Monday morning, August 29 after a crash. (Noland Cook/KFVS)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.