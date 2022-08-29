Heartland Votes

Severe storms possible today!

Most of the Heartland is under a level 1 threat for a severe storm.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few scattered showers possible this morning, but most of the activity will hold off until the second half of the day. Scattered storms will bring a threat of damaging winds and hail today, with heavy downpours expected too. Much of the Heartland is under a LEVEL 1 threat for a severe storm. Outside of the storms it will be very hot and muggy today. Feels like number will climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible early Tuesday too, but a cold front will push through during the day, bringing rain chances to and end. Behind the front, dew points will also drop, so more comfortable weather expected for the second half of the week. Looking ahead to your holiday weekend, it looks fairly typical. It will be warm with highs near 90 and isolated storms possible.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Whitener Street.
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

Latest News

Most of the Heartland is under a level 1 threat for a severe storm.
First Alert morning forecast 8/29
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
First Alert Weather at 10:30 p.m. 8/28
First Alert Weather at 10:30 p.m. 8/28
Your First Alert morning forecast on 8/28.
First Alert morning forecast 8/28