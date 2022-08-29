SEMO soccer edges Columbia College 1-0 with special goal from Megan Heisserer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO welcomed Columbia College to Houck Field Sunday night for their second home game of the 2022 season.

With no score in the first 81 minutes, Redhawks forward Megan Heisserer had the ball on her foot working close to the top of the box with a defender in front of her. Heisserer made a quick move right to left and got off a good strike while falling to the turf.

From the ground Heisserer watched it sail past the outstretched arms of the Cougars’ goalie and into the back of the net. SEMO took the lead 1-0, and it would be the game winner.

But that goal meant much more.

During SEMO’s 2020-21 season opener at home against Jacksonville State, Heisserer suffered a season-ending injury. With that season occurring in the spring due to COVID, the injury also cost Heisserer the entire fall of 2021-22 as well.

Heisserer’s first game back was SEMO’s 2022 opener on August 18. Tonight was her first goal since making her return.

“I’ve worked so hard to get back to where I was for two years, and to have that goal is really exciting for myself, and a big confidence boost also,” said Heisserer. “It was tough. I had therapy almost every at whether it was at school or with my therapist.

“I had a great support team behind my back, and they made it so much better for me. I was able to be with the team as much as possible. I couldn’t have done it without them or everyone supporting me.”

Head Coach Heather Nelson couldn’t hold back a smile when talking about the moment.

“That was probably better than a win, to be honest, after watching everything that she’s gone through,” said Nelson. “She’s been turning the corner, so we knew this coming, and we were just waiting for the breakout game for her.”

