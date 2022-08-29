Scattered storms tonight. Drier tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring scattered storms across the Heartland this evening with gusty winds and heavy rain possible in the stronger storms. A cold front will move into the area later tonight, after midnight. As this front moves in scattered showers and storms could redevelop. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday we will see a few clouds and isolated showers early followed by sunny skies late. Drier air will filter into the area as well. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.

