Randy Houser performance Monday at Du Quoin State Fair canceled

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Du Quoin State Fair announced Sunday night that Grandstand act Randy Houser has canceled his performance scheduled for Monday, August 29 because of illness.

The cancelation also means Murphy 500, Houser’s opening act, will not be performing on the grandstand stage.

“Unfortunately, due to the late notice of the cancelation, we were unable to secure another grandstand act for Monday,” said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross, in a released statement. “While we are disappointed, we wish Randy a quick recovery and apologize to those who had tickets for Monday evening’s performance.”

Refunds will be available upon request. Ticket purchasers will need to complete a ‘Cancellation Refund Form,’ available at the Du Quoin State Fair Ticket Office or on the Du Quoin State Fair website to initiate the refund process. All ticket refunds will also require return of the physical tickets along with the Cancellation Refund Form.

If tickets were held in ‘Will Call,’ the ticket purchaser can contact the Du Quoin State Fair Ticket Office at 618-542-1535 to have the tickets pulled and to provide the required information for the Cancellation Refund Form via phone.

A refund will be issued in the form of a check.

The following is the rest of 2022 Grandstand Lineup at the Du Quoin State Fair:

Tuesday, Aug. 30 Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae

Wednesday, Aug. 31 Chase Rice with John Morgan

Thursday, Sept. 1 Lainey Wilson with Calista Clark and Ashland Craft

Friday, Sept. 2 Jeff Foxworthy

Saturday, Sept. 3 ARCA racing

Sunday, Sept. 4 USAC racing

Tickets for these events can be found here and the full list entertainment, daily schedule and other highlights of the Du Quoin State Fair can be found here.

The fair runs now through Monday, September 5.

