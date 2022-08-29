Heartland Votes

Purchase Pkwy. southbound to close at 14mm in Graves Co. to remove crashed semi

The estimated duration of the closure is 3 hours.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway will be closed so crews can remove a crashed semi truck.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 29 near the 14 mile marker.

They said the semi truck crashed over the weekend. It was hauling large rolls of paper that will also have to be removed from the site.

All southbound traffic on the Purchase Parkway will be detoured off at the Interstate 69 Mayfield exit 21 interchange to take U.S. 45 south to return to the Purchase Parkway southbound at the Wingo exit 14.

According to KYTC, there is no impact to northbound traffic on the Purchase Parkway at the site.

