Monarch butterfly tagging, other programs to be held at Giant City State Park

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Giant City State Park will be hosting multiple programs, including monarch butterfly tagging, during the month of September.

The public is invited to come out to the park in Makanda to help the University of Kansas track monarch butterflies and help them tag the insects as they migrate south to Central Mexico.

Those wanting top participate can stop by the Visitors Center anytime between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily the entire month of September.

There will be a brief tutorial on the butterfly showing how to catch them correctly and where to find them in the park.

After the tutorial, participants are then encouraged to go out into the park and catch a butterfly or two.

All supplies will be provided.

Butterflies caught will then be brought back to the visitors center where they will be tagged and released.

The following are other events being held at the park:

Campfire in the Park on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Campfire program veteran “Short Face Bear” will host an interactive evening of fun, music and stories.

Grass identification program on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Erin Garret with the University of Illinois Extension will share tips and techniques on how to identify several different common grasses in southern Illinois. The presentation will start indoors followed by a short outdoor hike. Registration is required.

Bats of Giant City program will be held on Friday Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. University of Illinois Wildlife Extension Specialist, Joy O’Keefe, an expert on bats, will start the program with a brief talk and then walk a trail with acoustic bat detectors.

For more information or to register for the programs, contact the Giant City Visitors Center at 618-457-4836.

