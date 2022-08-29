Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man is wanted in connection with an investigation in Carbondale.

Marshaun D. Williams, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has active warrants from Jackson County for failure to appear - felony drug possession and failure to appear - criminal damage to property.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, at around 12:12 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, they responded to a large disturbance in progress in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane.

They learned the suspect, identified as Williams, hit the victim with the firearm he had in his hand. During the fight that followed, Williams fled the area.

Police say the victim declined transportation to the emergency room and opted to seek out treatment for the injury at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts or the incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677).

