First Alert: Tracking showers, thunderstorms

(KFVS) - A few scattered showers possible this morning, but most of the activity will hold off until the second half of the day.

Scattered storms will bring a threat of damaging winds and hail today, with heavy downpours expected too.

Much of the Heartland is under a level 1 threat for a severe storm.

Outside of the storms it will be very hot and muggy today. “Feels-like” number will climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible early Tuesday too, but a cold front will push through during the day, bringing rain chances to an end.

Behind the front, dew points will also drop, so we can expect more comfortable weather for the second half of the week.

Looking ahead to your holiday weekend, it looks fairly typical. It will be warm with highs near 90 and isolated storms possible.

