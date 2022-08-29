Carbondale man arrested in connection with graffiti investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an investigation into graffiti left on buildings in Carbondale.

Matthew J. Kren, 42, of Carbondale, was charged with criminal damage to property.

According to Carbondale police, at around 8:30 a.m. on August 23 they responded to a report of graffiti in the 200 block of North Oakland Street.

During the investigation, officers found additional graffiti on buildings in the 800 block of West High Street and the 200 block of North Springer Street.

Officers identified the suspect as Kren.

They found and arrested him on Aug. 25. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

