Heartland Votes

Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries.

On Monday morning, there were three attempted thefts. One of them happened in Jefferson County and the other two in St. Louis.

Doors at the Greenlight Dispensary in Berkeley are boarded up after a break-in happened on Saturday where a car drove through the door. The dispensary is adding cement barricades to the front of the store in the hopes of preventing any more damage.

Tom Bommarito is one of the partners at Greenlight Dispensary and says they have been hit five different times.

“The whole point of this program is to get it off the streets and into safe facilities that have armed guards during the day,” Bommarito says. “That’s what we’re trying to do, is just supply a safe place for folks to get their medicine.”

The Greenlight location in Ferguson was hit by attempted thieves. The location on Chippewa in St. Louis was hit twice. The location in Berkeley near the airport was also hit twice, which was caught on security footage.

“There are several of them in cars, like four to eight people,” Bommarito says. “They jump out and try to get in and then when they get in the showrooms, all they find is empty packaging and they dump the product or they dump the tables so they’re just causing damage.”

It’s not just Greenlight that is being targeted.

Early Monday morning Swade Dispensary in the Delmar Loop was also broken into. Another dispensary in the Central West End was hit Monday morning. In Festus, Star Buds was targeted Monday morning as well.

Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis thinks it’s one group behind all of the break-ins.

“I don’t have any proof yet that it’s all the same but the actions are the same,” Chief Lewis says. “The only difference is the name of the dispensaries and the location, but the actions are all the same.”

Chief Lewis says the thieves always ram doors.

At Star Buds in Festus, no money or product was stolen but the store was damaged. Festus police tell News 4 the cars used in that attempted break-in were stolen.

Agencies across the metro area are banding together to try to put a stop to these crimes.

“This isn’t something just limited to Festus,” Chief Lewis says. “I’ve got detectives now up in the city working, so hopefully that evidence video, when we get it, will help us out.”

The damage across all the different Greenlight Dispensaries is totaling nearly $20,000.

Bommarito says law enforcement has been taking extra measures to patrol the areas around dispensaries overnight.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on North Kingshighway Monday morning, August 29 after a crash.
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
Harriet Childers was found dead in East St. Louis early Saturday morning.
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

According to KYTC, the 12-member crew is made up of personnel from Crittenden, Livingston and...
Ky. Transportation Cabinet Dist. 1 sending additional crew to help flood recovery effort
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun,...
Du Quoin State Fair wraps up day four
A small group called for DCFS reforms outside of the Illinois Capitol on August 29, 2022.
Advocates demand reforms within Illinois DCFS
There’s a new law on the books in Missouri banning sexually explicitly material from School...
New Missouri law makes it a crime for educators to have books with sexually explicit images in classrooms